Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.040–0.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $82.50 million-84.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $81.84 million.Zuora also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.100–0.060 EPS.

Shares of ZUO stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $18.22. 14,547 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,222,204. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.76. Zuora has a twelve month low of $9.15 and a twelve month high of $18.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -29.39 and a beta of 2.16.

Get Zuora alerts:

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $80.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.00 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 39.88% and a negative net margin of 23.52%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zuora will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZUO. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Zuora in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Zuora in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zuora from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, June 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Zuora from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

In related news, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $180,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,095 shares in the company, valued at $326,614.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 4,380 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $66,225.60. Insiders have sold a total of 81,235 shares of company stock valued at $1,346,510 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to order-to-revenue operations.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.