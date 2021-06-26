$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Pure Storage’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.07. Pure Storage reported earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pure Storage will report full year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.39. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Pure Storage.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 24.09% and a negative net margin of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $412.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.27 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PSTG. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. TheStreet downgraded Pure Storage from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Pure Storage from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.44.

In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 30,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total transaction of $652,562.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,284.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 9,387.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 19,995 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the first quarter worth about $1,633,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Pure Storage by 599.0% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 175,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,779,000 after buying an additional 150,328 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in Pure Storage by 174.3% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 64,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 41,166 shares during the period. Finally, Eminence Capital LP lifted its holdings in Pure Storage by 52.7% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,067,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,688,000 after buying an additional 2,094,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSTG stock traded up $0.38 on Monday, reaching $20.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,779,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,759,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Pure Storage has a 12-month low of $13.91 and a 12-month high of $29.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.61 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.18.

Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. The company delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

