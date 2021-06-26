$0.06 EPS Expected for Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Information Services Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.07. Information Services Group also posted earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Information Services Group will report full year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.32. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Information Services Group.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $66.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.28 million. Information Services Group had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 12.94%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on III. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Information Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Noble Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Information Services Group from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Information Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $572,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Information Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Information Services Group by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 29,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 13,417 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Information Services Group during the first quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Information Services Group during the first quarter valued at $137,000. 55.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ III traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $5.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,890,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,216. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. Information Services Group has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $6.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.33. The company has a market capitalization of $271.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Information Services Group’s payout ratio is 70.59%.

About Information Services Group

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

