$0.10 EPS Expected for Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) will report earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Concrete Pumping’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. Concrete Pumping posted earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 150%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Concrete Pumping will report full year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to $0.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Concrete Pumping.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BBCP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Concrete Pumping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Concrete Pumping from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.35.

NASDAQ:BBCP opened at $8.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.23 million, a P/E ratio of -19.22 and a beta of 1.22. Concrete Pumping has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $9.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBCP. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Concrete Pumping by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,546,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,923,000 after purchasing an additional 122,922 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 847,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 131,167 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 78,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 8,080 shares during the period. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 667.7% in the 4th quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 1,273,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,960 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $543,000. 28.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

