-$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) This Quarter

Analysts expect BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) to report earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for BELLUS Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.22). BELLUS Health posted earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BELLUS Health will report full-year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.71). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.18) to ($0.56). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BELLUS Health.

Get BELLUS Health alerts:

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). BELLUS Health had a negative return on equity of 28.96% and a negative net margin of 249,173.31%.

A number of research firms have commented on BLU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BELLUS Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of BELLUS Health in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BELLUS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.78.

Shares of BELLUS Health stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $3.31. 184,794 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,095. BELLUS Health has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $12.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.31 million, a PE ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.76.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in BELLUS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,522,000. Artal Group S.A. boosted its stake in BELLUS Health by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 4,750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,535,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275,000 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its stake in BELLUS Health by 2,813.6% during the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,913,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813,619 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in BELLUS Health by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,068,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,952,000 after purchasing an additional 211,452 shares during the period. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in BELLUS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,224,000. 60.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BELLUS Health

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitization disorders. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, an oral small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus.

Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BELLUS Health (BLU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BELLUS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BELLUS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.