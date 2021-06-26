$0.56 EPS Expected for Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) will report earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Alerus Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.47. Alerus Financial reported earnings of $0.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alerus Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.53. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.96. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Alerus Financial.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.23. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 21.02%. The company had revenue of $62.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.12 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alerus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alerus Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Alerus Financial by 186.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Alerus Financial by 291.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Alerus Financial by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in Alerus Financial by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 12,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.97% of the company’s stock.

ALRS stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.60. 81,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,060. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Alerus Financial has a 12-month low of $17.88 and a 12-month high of $34.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.39 million, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Alerus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

About Alerus Financial

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, checking accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

