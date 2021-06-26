$0.70 Earnings Per Share Expected for Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) to announce $0.70 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Conn’s’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.85. Conn’s posted earnings per share of $0.75 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Conn’s will report full-year earnings of $2.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $3.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $2.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Conn’s.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.25. The company had revenue of $363.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.56 million. Conn’s had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 6.87%. Conn’s’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.89) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet upgraded Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Conn’s stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.01. The stock had a trading volume of 518,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,274. The stock has a market capitalization of $763.65 million, a PE ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.61. Conn’s has a 1-year low of $9.03 and a 1-year high of $31.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

In other Conn’s news, Director Douglas H. Martin sold 2,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.38, for a total value of $63,581.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Curtis F. Bradbury, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of Conn’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $416,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,670 shares of company stock worth $1,826,859. Corporate insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CONN. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Conn’s by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 9,216 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Conn’s by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,059 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Conn’s by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 23,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Conn’s by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 8,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Conn’s by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 80,217 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 9,784 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

Conn’s Company Profile

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

