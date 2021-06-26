$0.70 EPS Expected for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) This Quarter

Analysts expect Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) to report earnings per share of $0.70 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Church & Dwight’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the lowest is $0.69. Church & Dwight reported earnings of $0.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Church & Dwight will report full year earnings of $3.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.97 to $3.07. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $3.34. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Church & Dwight.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 15.63%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS.

CHD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.27.

Church & Dwight stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $84.23. 6,334,277 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,350,208. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.38. Church & Dwight has a one year low of $76.02 and a one year high of $98.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 35.69%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sky Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 42,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,751,000 after acquiring an additional 5,010 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 22.3% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 136,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,957,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 31.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 307,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,857,000 after buying an additional 73,437 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 20.3% in the first quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after buying an additional 4,680 shares during the period. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.5% in the first quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 110,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,621,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

