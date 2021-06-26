0Chain (ZCN) Hits Market Capitalization of $15.80 Million

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded down 9.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 26th. 0Chain has a total market cap of $15.80 million and $288,473.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00001026 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, 0Chain has traded 38.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get 0Chain alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000044 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.32 or 0.00095274 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

0Chain Coin Profile

0Chain is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net . 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

Buying and Selling 0Chain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 0Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.