-$1.00 EPS Expected for Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.00) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Spirit Airlines’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.15) and the highest is ($0.90). Spirit Airlines posted earnings of ($3.59) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 72.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will report full-year earnings of ($3.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.94) to ($2.40). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $4.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Spirit Airlines.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.63) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $461.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.78 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 34.21% and a negative return on equity of 39.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.86) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Spirit Airlines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.13.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Spirit Airlines in the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 14.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 322,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,919,000 after purchasing an additional 40,378 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the first quarter worth approximately $5,687,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the first quarter worth approximately $403,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the first quarter worth approximately $625,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

SAVE traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.01. The stock had a trading volume of 4,359,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,329,461. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.72. Spirit Airlines has a 12 month low of $14.65 and a 12 month high of $40.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.90.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 78 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a fleet of 157 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 32 A320neos, and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

Further Reading: ESG Score

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spirit Airlines (SAVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.