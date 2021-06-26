$1.27 Billion in Sales Expected for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) will post sales of $1.27 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Zillow Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.28 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.26 billion. Zillow Group posted sales of $768.35 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 65.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zillow Group will report full-year sales of $5.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.23 billion to $5.73 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $7.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.25 billion to $8.83 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Zillow Group.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.41. Zillow Group had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 1.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $182.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zillow Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter worth $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 143.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZG traded down $2.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $118.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,729,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,369. Zillow Group has a fifty-two week low of $54.26 and a fifty-two week high of $212.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 5.66. The firm has a market cap of $29.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 743.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 87.32 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.28.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

