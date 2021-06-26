$1.45 Billion in Sales Expected for Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) will report $1.45 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Big Lots’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.34 billion and the highest is $1.48 billion. Big Lots reported sales of $1.64 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Big Lots will report full year sales of $6.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.85 billion to $6.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.04 billion to $6.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Big Lots.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.93. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BIG. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Big Lots in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Big Lots from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Big Lots presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

Shares of NYSE BIG traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $65.52. 1,115,107 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 953,388. Big Lots has a 12-month low of $35.13 and a 12-month high of $73.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

In related news, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $326,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,431,764.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Chambers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $652,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,000.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,258 shares of company stock worth $1,675,690. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Big Lots by 2.9% in the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 8,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Big Lots by 20.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Big Lots by 2.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Big Lots by 1.9% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 17,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Big Lots by 1.9% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

