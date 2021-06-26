$1.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) will announce $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Science Applications International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.41 and the highest is $1.55. Science Applications International posted earnings of $1.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Science Applications International will report full-year earnings of $6.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.21 to $6.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.43 to $7.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Science Applications International.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.43. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

SAIC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Science Applications International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.44.

In other Science Applications International news, CFO Prabu Natarajan acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $84.31 per share, with a total value of $252,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 12,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,083,467.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Science Applications International during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Science Applications International during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Science Applications International by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 636 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SAIC stock traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $91.85. 608,701 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,873. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.17. Science Applications International has a 12 month low of $68.76 and a 12 month high of $103.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is presently 23.60%.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

