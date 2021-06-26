$1.89 Billion in Sales Expected for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) will report $1.89 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.85 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.94 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies posted sales of $1.74 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will report full-year sales of $7.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.85 billion to $7.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $8.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.35 billion to $8.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion.

Separately, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

In related news, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 9,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total transaction of $753,603.13. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,757.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 3,103 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.53, for a total transaction of $256,090.59. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,515.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,852 shares of company stock valued at $1,140,974. Company insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $643,000. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WAB traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $82.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,220,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,468. The firm has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of 38.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.66. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 12 month low of $55.59 and a 12 month high of $86.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.44.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

