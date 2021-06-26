10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $113.30 Million

Brokerages forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) will report $113.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for 10x Genomics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $115.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $109.50 million. 10x Genomics reported sales of $42.91 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 164%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 10x Genomics will report full year sales of $496.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $487.08 million to $505.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $684.51 million, with estimates ranging from $675.00 million to $697.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover 10x Genomics.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $105.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.75 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 160.22% and a negative return on equity of 13.90%.

Several analysts have recently commented on TXG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. William Blair began coverage on 10x Genomics in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.70.

In other 10x Genomics news, Director Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total value of $299,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,427.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 41,666 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.54, for a total value of $7,689,043.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,302 shares in the company, valued at $14,449,851.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 240,235 shares of company stock valued at $44,036,066. Company insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXG. Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,195,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 108.8% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 39,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,180,000 after buying an additional 20,666 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 556.8% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,504,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,246,000 after buying an additional 2,970,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,273,000. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 10x Genomics stock traded down $4.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $189.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,450,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,380. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.49. The stock has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.64 and a beta of 1.29. 10x Genomics has a 1 year low of $83.37 and a 1 year high of $203.64.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Featured Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 10x Genomics (TXG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.