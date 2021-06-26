$115.96 Million in Sales Expected for SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) will post $115.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for SITE Centers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $112.16 million and the highest estimate coming in at $120.25 million. SITE Centers reported sales of $98.26 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that SITE Centers will report full-year sales of $470.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $462.62 million to $482.51 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $488.02 million, with estimates ranging from $467.48 million to $505.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SITE Centers.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.18). SITE Centers had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $119.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

SITC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded SITE Centers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp raised their price target on SITE Centers from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SITE Centers from $14.50 to $15.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Truist raised their price target on SITE Centers from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on SITE Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SITE Centers currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.81.

In related news, Director Alexander Otto sold 8,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total transaction of $122,740,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,689,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,202,878. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrance R. Ahern sold 65,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $958,946.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 273,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,975,220.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,644,624 shares of company stock valued at $124,853,641 over the last three months. 20.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in SITE Centers by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 315,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 133,672 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 76,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 23,845 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 483.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 111,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 92,334 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 182,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 12,775 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,281,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432,045 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SITC traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.02. 5,027,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,037,964. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -751.00 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. SITE Centers has a 52-week low of $6.59 and a 52-week high of $15.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.48%.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

