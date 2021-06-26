1,312 Shares in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Bought by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Snowflake by 359.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,480,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,697,000 after purchasing an additional 5,071,445 shares during the last quarter. SALESFORCE.COM Inc. raised its stake in Snowflake by 139.3% during the 1st quarter. SALESFORCE.COM Inc. now owns 4,985,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901,728 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Snowflake by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,113,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,883,000 after purchasing an additional 793,175 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its stake in Snowflake by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,753,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,462,000 after purchasing an additional 503,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Snowflake by 530.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,596,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,347 shares during the last quarter. 61.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNOW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $280.82.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $247.09 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.71 and a 12 month high of $429.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $231.78. The company has a market cap of $73.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.02.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $228.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.16 million. On average, analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 28,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.63, for a total value of $6,509,720.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.58, for a total transaction of $3,083,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,759,614.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 564,583 shares of company stock worth $133,946,768 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

