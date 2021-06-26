$133.71 Million in Sales Expected for Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) will post $133.71 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $144.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $114.64 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties posted sales of $14.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 810.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will report full year sales of $733.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $682.50 million to $801.44 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ryman Hospitality Properties.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $84.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.31 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 186.81% and a negative net margin of 160.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RHP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.67.

RHP traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $83.77. 782,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,802. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 1 year low of $29.23 and a 1 year high of $86.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 1.79.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 28.4% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 25.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

See Also: What is a support level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.