13,410 Shares in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) Purchased by Avalon Investment & Advisory

Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new position in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,410 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in KB Financial Group by 64.0% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 13,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 5,342 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in KB Financial Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,976,664 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,707,000 after acquiring an additional 22,739 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in KB Financial Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in KB Financial Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its position in KB Financial Group by 6.4% during the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 223,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,061,000 after acquiring an additional 13,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

NYSE KB opened at $50.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.54 and a 1-year high of $53.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.85.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter.

About KB Financial Group

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

