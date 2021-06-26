$14.83 Million in Sales Expected for Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) will post sales of $14.83 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Gladstone Investment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $13.85 million and the highest estimate coming in at $15.75 million. Gladstone Investment posted sales of $10.71 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will report full-year sales of $60.96 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $57.91 million to $64.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $66.08 million, with estimates ranging from $64.57 million to $67.58 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Gladstone Investment.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 74.97%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GAIN. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Gladstone Investment in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of GAIN traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.44. 108,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,763. The stock has a market cap of $479.55 million, a PE ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.08. Gladstone Investment has a 52-week low of $8.16 and a 52-week high of $14.90.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. Gladstone Investment’s payout ratio is currently 121.74%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment during the 1st quarter worth $191,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment during the 1st quarter worth $181,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment during the 1st quarter worth $184,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment during the 4th quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment during the 1st quarter worth $242,000. Institutional investors own 13.27% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

