14,157 Shares in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Purchased by Axiom Investment Management LLC

Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIO. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in NIO during the first quarter worth about $240,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in NIO by 89.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 138,827 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NIO during the fourth quarter worth about $5,884,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in NIO by 222.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 5,852 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new position in NIO during the fourth quarter worth about $4,662,000. 28.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIO alerts:

Shares of NIO stock opened at $45.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.95 and a beta of 2.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.83. Nio Inc – has a fifty-two week low of $6.71 and a fifty-two week high of $66.99.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter. NIO had a negative net margin of 38.46% and a negative return on equity of 61.18%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NIO. Citigroup upgraded shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. BOCOM International began coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. CLSA began coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of NIO from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.86.

NIO Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

See Also: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.