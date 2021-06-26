1,435 Shares in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Purchased by GoalVest Advisory LLC

GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 51.0% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.29.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan bought 420 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $237.86 per share, with a total value of $99,901.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,695.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total value of $1,887,178.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $216.31 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.45 and a 12-month high of $246.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $118.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $231.90.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 7.99%. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.80%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

