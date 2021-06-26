15,472 Shares in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Purchased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,733,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 7,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Several research firms have commented on VRSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $192.00 to $196.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James raised Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $177.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.67.

Shares of VRSK opened at $174.70 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.79 and a 1 year high of $210.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $176.43. The firm has a market cap of $28.32 billion, a PE ratio of 40.63, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.78.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $726.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.93 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 25.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.02%.

In related news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 5,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total transaction of $1,000,771.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,858,824.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 6,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.99, for a total value of $1,131,006.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,905 shares in the company, valued at $4,326,565.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,206 shares of company stock worth $9,193,637. 2.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

See Also: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.