161,347 Shares in Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:SLCRU) Acquired by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:SLCRU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 161,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $163,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Silver Crest Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $269,000.

OTCMKTS:SLCRU opened at $10.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.99. Silver Crest Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $10.49.

Silver Crest Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based Central, Hong Kong.

