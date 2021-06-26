168,102 Shares in Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI) Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 168,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the first quarter worth $3,436,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the first quarter worth $2,769,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the first quarter worth $2,471,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the first quarter worth $400,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the first quarter worth $271,000.

NYSE:ASAI opened at $17.12 on Friday. Sendas Distribuidora S.A. has a 1 year low of $11.45 and a 1 year high of $17.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.14.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.0559 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th.

Sendas Distribuidora Company Profile

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of April 22, 2021, the company operated 185 stores under the AssaÃ­ banner, as well as 10 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

