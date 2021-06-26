169,050 Shares in Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) Bought by Sectoral Asset Management Inc

Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 169,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,562,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Nkarta in the first quarter worth $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nkarta during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Nkarta by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Nkarta during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Nkarta during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. 79.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nkarta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

In related news, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $226,185.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Ralph Brandenberger sold 4,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $101,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 36,140 shares of company stock worth $1,046,125 over the last ninety days.

Shares of NASDAQ:NKTX traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,427,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,154. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $965.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93. Nkarta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.46 and a 12-month high of $79.16.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.10). Sell-side analysts predict that Nkarta, Inc. will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nkarta

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

