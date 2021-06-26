$18.68 Million in Sales Expected for Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) to post $18.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Cronos Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $14.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $21.10 million. Cronos Group reported sales of $9.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 89.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cronos Group will report full year sales of $84.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $63.00 million to $96.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $157.41 million, with estimates ranging from $119.87 million to $215.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cronos Group.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.35). Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 11.39% and a negative net margin of 610.02%. The firm had revenue of $14.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Cronos Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cronos Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet cut Cronos Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Cronos Group from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Cronos Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James set a $11.00 target price on Cronos Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Shares of CRON stock opened at $8.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cronos Group has a 1-year low of $4.91 and a 1-year high of $15.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRON. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cronos Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in Cronos Group by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Cronos Group in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Cronos Group by 188.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 15,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Cronos Group by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,979 shares in the last quarter. 13.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

