$186.00 Million in Sales Expected for FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) This Quarter

Analysts expect FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) to report sales of $186.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for FormFactor’s earnings. FormFactor reported sales of $157.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FormFactor will report full year sales of $751.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $748.90 million to $754.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $813.15 million, with estimates ranging from $800.00 million to $826.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover FormFactor.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $186.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.00 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 11.43%. FormFactor’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. CL King assumed coverage on FormFactor in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson raised FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on FormFactor from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

In other news, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 3,549 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $122,440.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,191.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 15,010 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total value of $520,546.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,531,481.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,559 shares of company stock valued at $1,538,737 in the last three months. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FORM. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in FormFactor by 379.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in FormFactor by 2.0% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in FormFactor by 10.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in FormFactor by 8.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in FormFactor during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. 90.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FORM stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.62. 1,319,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,104. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 34.25 and a beta of 1.39. FormFactor has a fifty-two week low of $22.37 and a fifty-two week high of $52.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.40.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

