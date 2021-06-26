$19.35 Million in Sales Expected for Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) will report sales of $19.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gaia’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $19.29 million and the highest estimate coming in at $19.40 million. Gaia posted sales of $16.15 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Gaia will report full year sales of $80.14 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $79.51 million to $80.78 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $94.89 million, with estimates ranging from $93.02 million to $96.77 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Gaia.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $18.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.80 million. Gaia had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 6.26%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GAIA. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Gaia in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Gaia in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Gaia from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gaia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.70.

GAIA traded up $0.62 on Monday, hitting $11.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,909,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,550. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.41. Gaia has a 1-year low of $7.82 and a 1-year high of $15.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $228.86 million, a PE ratio of 51.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.65.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Gaia by 5.8% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gaia by 7.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Gaia by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Gaia by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Gaia by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.68% of the company’s stock.

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

