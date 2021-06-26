19,313 Shares in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Purchased by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,313 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Workiva by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,808 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Workiva by 1.8% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,223 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Workiva by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Workiva by 10.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,597 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Workiva by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,371 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

In related news, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.97, for a total transaction of $1,924,475.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 357,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,336,378.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.11, for a total transaction of $2,402,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 270,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,043,503.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 94,000 shares of company stock worth $9,362,845 in the last ninety days. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WK stock opened at $113.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of -120.66 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.57. Workiva Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.44 and a 12 month high of $115.62.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $104.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.43 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 51.48%. Workiva’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Workiva Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workiva

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

