1irstcoin (FST) Hits Market Cap of $16.43 Million

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. One 1irstcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.47 or 0.00001439 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, 1irstcoin has traded down 14.4% against the dollar. 1irstcoin has a market cap of $16.43 million and approximately $39,937.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get 1irstcoin alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.55 or 0.00556626 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000325 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000479 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

1irstcoin Coin Profile

1irstcoin (CRYPTO:FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,985,097 coins. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

1irstcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1irstcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 1irstcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1irstcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.