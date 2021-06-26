$2.20 Billion in Sales Expected for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) will announce $2.20 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ryder System’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.28 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.10 billion. Ryder System posted sales of $1.90 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Ryder System will report full-year sales of $8.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.84 billion to $9.16 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $9.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.09 billion to $9.56 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ryder System.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.51. Ryder System had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 5.26%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.38) earnings per share. Ryder System’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on R shares. Truist lifted their target price on Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Ryder System from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet raised Ryder System from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Ryder System in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.70.

NYSE R traded up $1.23 on Wednesday, hitting $75.26. 826,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,482. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.76. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.07 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Ryder System has a 1-year low of $34.33 and a 1-year high of $89.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently -829.63%.

In other news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 13,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total transaction of $1,099,598.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 3,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total value of $282,707.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,831 shares in the company, valued at $1,620,595.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,365 shares of company stock worth $7,054,635 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Ryder System in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,081,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ryder System by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 309,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,391,000 after buying an additional 82,311 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ryder System by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,730,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $206,559,000 after buying an additional 148,123 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Ryder System in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,470,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ryder System by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

Featured Article: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ryder System (R)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.