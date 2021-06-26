$2.55 EPS Expected for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) will announce earnings of $2.55 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Arista Networks’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.64 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.50. Arista Networks posted earnings per share of $2.11 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Arista Networks will report full-year earnings of $10.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.01 to $10.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $11.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.71 to $13.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Arista Networks.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $667.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.57 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share.

ANET has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.53.

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 751 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.06, for a total value of $228,349.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 167 shares in the company, valued at $50,778.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Anshul Sadana sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.18, for a total transaction of $157,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,640.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,162 shares of company stock worth $31,156,532. Insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Knoll Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at about $1,041,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Arista Networks by 12.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Arista Networks by 13.3% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Arista Networks by 143.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 182,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,087,000 after purchasing an additional 107,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ANET traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $362.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 604,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,844. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.46, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.17. Arista Networks has a twelve month low of $192.96 and a twelve month high of $374.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $337.36.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arista Networks (ANET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.