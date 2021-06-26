22,749 Shares in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Bought by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,749 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the fourth quarter worth $8,441,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 34.1% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 324,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,041,000 after buying an additional 82,599 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,366,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,453,000 after buying an additional 249,097 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,246,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 53,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 21,326 shares in the last quarter. 31.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UBS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

NYSE UBS opened at $15.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.19. UBS Group AG has a 1-year low of $10.39 and a 1-year high of $16.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.77.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter. UBS Group had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.84%. On average, equities analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

