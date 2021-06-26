26,311 Shares in New Frontier Health Co. (NYSE:NFH) Bought by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New Frontier Health Co. (NYSE:NFH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 26,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in New Frontier Health by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,173,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,893,000 after acquiring an additional 137,334 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in New Frontier Health by 158.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 194,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 119,400 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in New Frontier Health by 279.9% in the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 73,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 54,500 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in New Frontier Health in the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in New Frontier Health by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 43,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of New Frontier Health in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of NFH opened at $11.20 on Friday. New Frontier Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $11.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $322 million, a P/E ratio of -26.05 and a beta of 0.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

New Frontier Health (NYSE:NFH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. New Frontier Health had a negative return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 17.23%. The business had revenue of $100.24 million for the quarter.

New Frontier Health Profile

New Frontier Health Corporation provides healthcare services. It operates a network of hospital inpatient departments and integrated outpatient clinics, including satellite feeder clinics. The company's facilities include 24/7 emergency rooms, intensive care units, neonatal intensive care units, operating rooms, clinical laboratories, radiology, and blood banking services.

