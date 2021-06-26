29,620 Shares in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Acquired by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 29,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Magnite by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,674,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,927,000 after acquiring an additional 644,039 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Magnite by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,982,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201,574 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Magnite by 415.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,023,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630,559 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Magnite by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,910,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,480,000 after acquiring an additional 208,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Magnite by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,138,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,954,000 after buying an additional 465,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Magnite stock opened at $36.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Magnite, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $64.39.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $60.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.22 million. Magnite had a negative net margin of 23.02% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. Magnite’s quarterly revenue was up 67.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MGNI. Truist raised shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Magnite in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

In other news, Director Rachel Lam sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,327 shares in the company, valued at $7,887,724.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 34,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total transaction of $1,389,890.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 312,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,725,621.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 513,813 shares of company stock worth $17,355,443 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various screens and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

