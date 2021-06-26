$3.51 Billion in Sales Expected for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) will report sales of $3.51 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.31 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.59 billion. Illinois Tool Works reported sales of $2.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will report full-year sales of $14.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.29 billion to $14.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $15.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.52 billion to $15.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Illinois Tool Works.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 78.80%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.73.

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total transaction of $1,618,522.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after buying an additional 4,972 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 17,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 20,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,244,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. 77.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ITW traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $222.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,861,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,556. The stock has a market cap of $70.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works has a twelve month low of $166.42 and a twelve month high of $242.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.14%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

