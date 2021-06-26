$3.51 Billion in Sales Expected for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) will report sales of $3.51 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.31 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.59 billion. Illinois Tool Works reported sales of $2.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 30th.
On average, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will report full-year sales of $14.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.29 billion to $14.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $15.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.52 billion to $15.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Illinois Tool Works.
Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 78.80%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share.
In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total transaction of $1,618,522.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after buying an additional 4,972 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 17,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 20,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,244,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. 77.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
ITW traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $222.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,861,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,556. The stock has a market cap of $70.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works has a twelve month low of $166.42 and a twelve month high of $242.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.90.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.14%.
About Illinois Tool Works
Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.
