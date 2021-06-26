$30.60 Million in Sales Expected for Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) will announce sales of $30.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Barings BDC’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $31.39 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $29.81 million. Barings BDC posted sales of $16.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 89.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Barings BDC will report full-year sales of $123.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $120.61 million to $125.46 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $124.83 million, with estimates ranging from $119.98 million to $129.67 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Barings BDC.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 172.63%. The business had revenue of $30.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.84 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BBDC shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barings BDC in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Barings BDC in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Barings BDC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

In other Barings BDC news, VP Thomas Mcdonnell bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.53 per share, with a total value of $31,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,240. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 7,000 shares of company stock worth $72,270 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Barings BDC by 29.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 293,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after acquiring an additional 67,356 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Barings BDC by 139.9% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 216,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 126,460 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Barings BDC by 58.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 66,850 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC boosted its holdings in Barings BDC by 48.0% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 3,207,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,992 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Barings BDC by 13.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 383,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after acquiring an additional 44,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBDC stock opened at $10.59 on Friday. Barings BDC has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $10.84. The company has a market cap of $507.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.55%. This is an increase from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.00%.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

Earnings History and Estimates for Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC)

