$313.51 Million in Sales Expected for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) will post $313.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Enphase Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $307.00 million to $323.50 million. Enphase Energy posted sales of $125.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 149.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enphase Energy will report full year sales of $1.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.38 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.94 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Enphase Energy.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $301.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on Enphase Energy from $254.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Guggenheim started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Enphase Energy from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.50.

ENPH stock traded up $4.62 on Wednesday, hitting $175.39. 4,042,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,488,729. Enphase Energy has a 12-month low of $44.14 and a 12-month high of $229.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a PE ratio of 282.89 and a beta of 1.16.

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total transaction of $7,839,391.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,476,938.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 18,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.39, for a total value of $3,108,286.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,552,695.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 211,911 shares of company stock valued at $30,019,363 in the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 129.5% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

