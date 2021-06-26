32,798 Shares in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 32,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,273,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FLS. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Flowserve by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Flowserve by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Flowserve by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 17,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Flowserve by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Flowserve by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on FLS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Flowserve from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Flowserve from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.29.

Shares of Flowserve stock opened at $41.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.26. Flowserve Co. has a 52-week low of $25.87 and a 52-week high of $44.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.79.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $857.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.29 million. Flowserve had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 13.96%. Flowserve’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Flowserve Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.98%.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates in two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

