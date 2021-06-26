$337.15 Million in Sales Expected for Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) will post $337.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $330.40 million to $346.06 million. Valley National Bancorp posted sales of $327.39 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Valley National Bancorp.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 27.49%. The business had revenue of $323.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VLY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Hovde Group downgraded Valley National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $14.75 to $15.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.54.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,402,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,174,000 after acquiring an additional 67,140 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 655.4% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 74,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 65,067 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 150,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 108,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 45,960 shares during the period. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:VLY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,034,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,448,625. Valley National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $14.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.83%.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

