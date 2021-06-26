$370,000.00 in Sales Expected for Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) will post $370,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Vascular Biogenics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $200,000.00 to $700,000.00. Vascular Biogenics reported sales of $160,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 131.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will report full-year sales of $760,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $600,000.00 to $900,000.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.90 million, with estimates ranging from $600,000.00 to $7.39 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Vascular Biogenics.

Get Vascular Biogenics alerts:

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 68.79% and a negative net margin of 3,394.74%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VBLT. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Vascular Biogenics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.15.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vascular Biogenics by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 7,650 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vascular Biogenics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vascular Biogenics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Vascular Biogenics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VBLT traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,861. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.22. Vascular Biogenics has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $3.17. The company has a market cap of $113.72 million, a PE ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 0.94.

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer and immune/inflammatory indications. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

Read More: Quick Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vascular Biogenics (VBLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vascular Biogenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vascular Biogenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.