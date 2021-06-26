$373.86 Million in Sales Expected for Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) to post sales of $373.86 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Virtu Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $381.01 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $366.70 million. Virtu Financial reported sales of $668.73 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Virtu Financial will report full-year sales of $1.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Virtu Financial.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $728.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.85 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 20.53%. Virtu Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VIRT shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Virtu Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Virtu Financial from $29.00 to $32.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.07.

In related news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total value of $3,606,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 63.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIRT. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 574.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 199,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,025,000 after acquiring an additional 170,042 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 138,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,760,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,656,000 after purchasing an additional 179,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VIRT traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,128,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,949. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.27 and a beta of -0.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Virtu Financial has a 52-week low of $21.03 and a 52-week high of $32.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, financial services company, provides execution services and data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, and other commodities.

