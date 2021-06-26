3,831 Shares in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Bought by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Solstein Capital LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 6,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 3,260,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,792,000 after acquiring an additional 37,873 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 4,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JLB & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 156,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. 5.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $82.80 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $63.22 and a 52-week high of $84.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $4.64. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

