3,841 Shares in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Purchased by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,841 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.75.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $382.01 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $319.81 and a fifty-two week high of $402.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $384.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $106.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 134.40% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.08 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.87%.

In other news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total value of $2,075,039.04. Also, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total value of $1,080,046.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,494 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,254. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

