4,761 Shares in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Purchased by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,761 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTLF. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 123,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 9,193 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,448 shares of the bank’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $568,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000. Institutional investors own 57.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Heartland Financial USA news, Director John K. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $254,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HTLF stock opened at $49.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.37 and a 1 year high of $54.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.89.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 24.89%. The business had revenue of $169.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.85%.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

