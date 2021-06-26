491 Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Purchased by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 491 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Key Financial Inc raised its position in NVIDIA by 183.3% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 68 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 64.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total transaction of $3,397,364.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,469,893.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 34 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.60, for a total value of $25,044.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,083.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 92,804 shares of company stock worth $59,453,020. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded down $6.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $761.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,959,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,812,269. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $356.00 and a twelve month high of $776.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $642.63. The company has a market cap of $474.25 billion, a PE ratio of 90.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.53.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.38. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 37.98% and a net margin of 27.66%. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.77%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVDA. Barclays lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $740.00 to $854.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Cowen boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $620.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $676.23.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

