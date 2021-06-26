50,000 Shares in Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCAR) Bought by PEAK6 Investments LLC

PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCAR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Healthcare Services Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Granby Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Services Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Glaxis Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $436,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $857,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $968,000. 60.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HCAR opened at $9.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.69. Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.52.

Healthcare Services Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

