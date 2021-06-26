52,140 Shares in Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (OTCMKTS:KAIIU) Bought by Yakira Capital Management Inc.

Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (OTCMKTS:KAIIU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 52,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Two during the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Two during the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Two during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Two during the first quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Two during the first quarter valued at about $250,000.

Get Kismet Acquisition Two alerts:

OTCMKTS:KAIIU remained flat at $$9.98 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.95. Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.74 and a 1 year high of $10.34.

Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAIIU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (OTCMKTS:KAIIU).

Receive News & Ratings for Kismet Acquisition Two Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kismet Acquisition Two and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.