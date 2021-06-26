$541.20 Million in Sales Expected for Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) will post sales of $541.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Belden’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $536.70 million to $543.89 million. Belden reported sales of $424.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Belden will report full-year sales of $2.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Belden.

Get Belden alerts:

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.28. Belden had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $536.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on BDC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Belden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Belden currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.60.

Shares of Belden stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.11. 605,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,235. Belden has a 12 month low of $28.55 and a 12 month high of $55.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.02 and a beta of 1.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Belden’s payout ratio is currently 7.27%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Belden in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Belden by 1,785.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,032,000 after buying an additional 113,721 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Belden by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 174,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,305,000 after buying an additional 9,358 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Belden during the 1st quarter valued at $1,380,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Belden by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,866,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,907,000 after purchasing an additional 76,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

About Belden

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, fiber, and home and building automation.

Featured Article: Bond

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Belden (BDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.